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Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
;
8
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ID: 38249
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 25

About the complex

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apartment located 6 minutes from the sea area bougrashov in small residential street new building parking elevator terrace 2 bathrooms bright quiet spacious not to miss !!!!!!!!!!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
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