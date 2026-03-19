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Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rue mendele A 1 min de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
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7
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ID: 35982
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

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Located on Rue Mendele, one of Tel-Aviv's most popular addresses, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few steps from the beach, prestigious hotels, cafes and entertainment in the city centre, while offering a quiet residential setting. This is a bright 3 room apartment of 70 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator. Its north and east orientations ensure beautiful natural brightness and excellent ventilation throughout the day. The building is well maintained, secured by digicode and has a shelter (miklat). The property is currently being rented, offering an immediate interest for an investor. An ideal opportunity for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a heritage investment close to the sea.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rue mendele A 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
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