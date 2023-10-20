  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Une opportunite rare a rasco jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
;
5
ID: 25975
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In a quiet and residential street in the sought after area of Rassco, discover a bright 3 room apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a stone building in Jerusalem, comprising only 10 apartments. The apartment has three orientations, a beautiful open view and remarkable natural brightness throughout the day. It has three pleasant balconies, perfect for creating peaceful outdoor spaces. The environment is ideal for a family life: close to public transport, schools and neighbourhood shops. A parking space is included in the building, which represents a definite advantage in this area. The property is currently rented, but will be free to occupy within three months, thus providing the necessary flexibility to organize your move or investment project in complete serenity.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

