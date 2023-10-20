  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Endroit calme grand spacieux grand jardin

Kfar Yona, Israel
$1,40M
ID: 25969
Last update: 18/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Town
    Kfar Yona

About the complex

Français Français
KFAR YONA - FOR SALE - WEST QUARTIER INDIVIDUAL HOUSE OF QUALITY YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION 2015 270 M2 HABITABLE ON VERY GREAT 500 M2 LAND INDEPENDENT UNIT OF TWO PIES CURRENTLY RECEIVED CALME AND RESEARCH JEREMY : 054-209 33 61 / FRANCE TO 0177475668 https://www.facebook.com/katz.muller/ ➡️➡️ VISIT OUR SITE ALSO ➡️➡️ http://www.katz-muller.com

Location on the map

Kfar Yona, Israel

20.10.2023
10.10.2023
15.09.2023
05.01.2023
19.12.2022
17.08.2022
