  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville jerusalem

Residential quarter En plein centre ville jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,685
10/07/2025
$1,685
02/04/2025
$1,376
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
in the city center in a luxury building with swimming pool and guard 24/24 Beautiful 2 room furnished 50 m2 , fridge , hob , oven , corner sofa , dining table , double bed , wall cabinet . free of charge

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,72M
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$541,013
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter En plein centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,685
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
A rare opportunity in Baka street Dereh Bethlehem - buy a 3 room apartment and get a spacious 4 room apartment (95 m2) with a balcony of 6 m2 in an excellent location on Dereh Bethlehem Permits received - construction will begin soon in time. Tama 38
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Central and quiet location with views of the 4 room lumineux duplex walk near Emek refaim. Parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications