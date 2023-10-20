Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
from
$2,50M
03/03/2025
$2,50M
11/02/2025
$2,47M
9
ID: 24962
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
MAMILLA Yitzhak Kariv Street 127 m2 gross (100 m2 net) 3 pieces 2nd floor (equivalent 4th floor in practice) 2 bathrooms Parking 2 elevators, including a Shabbat elevator Fully furnished An exceptional apartment located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, just above the avenues of Mamilla. Only 10 minutes walk from the Lamentation Wall. A beautiful, spacious and bright apartment, fully furnished. Upscale kitchen of the brand Bulthaup. Marble flooring and surfaces in Corian

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

