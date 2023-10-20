  1. Realting.com
  Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem

Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,39M
9
ID: 25566
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues. Located in a quiet street, this exclusive property is located in a unique two-storey building with elevator. It offers a living area of approximately 106 m2 and includes 29 m2 of balconies with stunning views of the city. The large terrace of the living room extends over about 23 m2, supplemented by another balcony adjacent to the master bedroom. With excellent west, east and south ventilation, the property has three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with balcony, as well as a safe (mamad). Parking : 1

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,384
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,384
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
Residential quarter Le seul et unique espace de vie le plus proche du mur occidental et du centre du monde juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$19,52M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,39M
BZH Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer! RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction! It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$337,080
neighborhood neve dkaim a 2 pieces well illuminated recent
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED, Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East One bathroom + 2 Wc Rare product Don't miss it!
