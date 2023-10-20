Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues.
Located in a quiet street, this exclusive property is located in a unique two-storey building with elevator. It offers a living area of approximately 106 m2 and includes 29 m2 of balconies with stunning views of the city. The large terrace of the living room extends over about 23 m2, supplemented by another balcony adjacent to the master bedroom. With excellent west, east and south ventilation, the property has three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with balcony, as well as a safe (mamad).
Parking : 1
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED,
Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level
Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East
One bathroom + 2 Wc
Rare product
Don't miss it!