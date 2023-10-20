Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms?
For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated.
This house of 145 m2 consists of :
- a superb kitchen with a central island,
- an exceptional parental suite,
- two rooms of high standing water,
- a large sunny terrace with pergola
- a nice independent two-room apartment,
- a secure room,
- parking and air conditioning.
The house is quiet with a superb view open to the fields.
Close to all the amenities of the city centre, the Francophone community of Beth 'Habad, schools, buses and roads.
Contact RE/MAX Professionals - Hadera, Ra'hel Bengui
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more.
Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot…
Beautiful 5-room family apartment in the heart of Neve Zemer bright and spacious.
Very nice volumes and very nice height under ceiling.
Terrace of 20 m2..
1 parental suite and 1 junior suite.
2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
To be seen absolutely