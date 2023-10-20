  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing

Hadera, Israel
from
$870,790
02/04/2025
$870,790
26/02/2025
$874,200
26/02/2025
$873,270
09/02/2025
$859,010
23/12/2024
$862,110
ID: 23436
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms? For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated. This house of 145 m2 consists of : - a superb kitchen with a central island, - an exceptional parental suite, - two rooms of high standing water, - a large sunny terrace with pergola - a nice independent two-room apartment, - a secure room, - parking and air conditioning. The house is quiet with a superb view open to the fields. Close to all the amenities of the city centre, the Francophone community of Beth 'Habad, schools, buses and roads. Contact RE/MAX Professionals - Hadera, Ra'hel Bengui Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
