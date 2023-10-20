  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
02/03/2025
$870,790
10/02/2025
$859,010
01/01/2025
$862,110
2
ID: 24035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

A rare opportunity in Baka street Dereh Bethlehem - buy a 3 room apartment and get a spacious 4 room apartment (95 m2) with a balcony of 6 m2 in an excellent location on Dereh Bethlehem Permits received - construction will begin soon in time. Tama 38

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

