  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Dans rue calme

Residential quarter Dans rue calme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
02/03/2025
$1,32M
10/02/2025
$1,30M
01/01/2025
$1,31M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24048
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Small quiet street in the heart of Baka - Penthouse/Duplex 5 rooms, terraces (15 m2) + balcony (6 m2), 2nd and 3rd floor, ascend, 3 orientations, parking

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf 5 pieces 154m2 terrasse 88m2 dans immeuble neuf kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter A proximite du kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$842,700
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Dans rue calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues. Located in a quiet street, this …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications