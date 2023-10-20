Residential quarter Dans rue calme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues.
Located in a quiet street, this …
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem
Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…