  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea

Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
02/04/2025
$1,49M
23/12/2024
$1,47M
;
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
Residential quarter Maison a vendre yemin moshe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$533,710
In Barnea a spacious garden ground
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Harish, Israel
from
$463,485
MAGNIFIC 4 FIELDS IN A RECENT BUILDING. EXCEPTIONAL PANORAMIC VIEW. BIG TERRASS. BIG KITCHEN. 15 MINUTES CARRYING THE HADERA SEA. PARKING AND CAVE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood! Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building. The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications