  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. SWOI DEVELOPMENT

SWOI DEVELOPMENT

Jakarta Head Office. Gedung Bursa Efek Indonesia Tower 1, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman,, Desa/Kelurahan Senayan, Kec. Kebayoran Baru, Kota Adm. Jakarta Selatan, Provinsi DKI Jakarta
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
swoi-development.com
About the developer

SWOI Development Group - is a multidisciplinary development and management company operating in Bali since 2017. They specialize in building investment properties targeted at tourists, expats, and investors, and manage residential infrastructure and development projects.

Services

  • Sale of investment properties in Bali – villas, townhouses, and residential complexes designed for investors, expats, and tourists.

  • Tailored property selection – assistance in choosing properties based on clients’ goals: personal residence, rental, or resale.

  • Investment consulting – profitability analysis, return-on-investment forecasts, and transaction support.

  • Legal support – document processing, transaction security, and legal advice on property ownership in Bali.

  • After-sales service – property management, rental services, and technical maintenance of properties.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 21:53
(UTC+8:00, Asia/Makassar)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Indonesia
SWOI GROUP
SWOI GROUP
Other developers
Samahita Group
Indonesia, Canggu
Company's year of foundation 2012
New buildings 2 Residential property 18 Сommercial property 1
Our company specializes in the construction and management of premium resort real estate: 5* hotels, investment real estate, residential complexes of villas and apartments. Original architectural concepts, distinctive style and high-class service are what make us one of the industry leaders.…
Leave a request
Arya Properties
Indonesia, Canggu
Company's year of foundation 2010
New buildings 5 Residential property 1
Arya Properties Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities At Arya Properties, we go beyond real estate; we create lifestyles, shape dreams, and build legacies. Established with a vision to redefine the property landscape, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, an…
Leave a request
Ilot Property Baly
Indonesia, Canggu
New buildings 2 Residential property 2
Since 1991 Ilot Property Bali is composed of four distinct entities with expertise in Architecture, Construction, Development and Management. Hassle-free and all-inclusive property investment in Bali, our team takes care of everything from land acquisition all the way through construction…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Green Hills
Indonesia, Lesser Sunda Islands
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 5
We are building villas in the style of Tropical Industrial in the top locations of Ubud since 2020.Every project we have is a villa.immutable view of the jungle or rice fieldsin a convenient location for living and rentingdesigned for seismic activity of the regionmade of natural materials: …
Leave a request
Frontier Experiences
Indonesia, Batam
Residential property 10
Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations. We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious a…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go