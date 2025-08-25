SWOI Development Group - is a multidisciplinary development and management company operating in Bali since 2017. They specialize in building investment properties targeted at tourists, expats, and investors, and manage residential infrastructure and development projects.
Sale of investment properties in Bali – villas, townhouses, and residential complexes designed for investors, expats, and tourists.
Tailored property selection – assistance in choosing properties based on clients’ goals: personal residence, rental, or resale.
Investment consulting – profitability analysis, return-on-investment forecasts, and transaction support.
Legal support – document processing, transaction security, and legal advice on property ownership in Bali.
After-sales service – property management, rental services, and technical maintenance of properties.