Villas for sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 300 m²
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa with Pool and Sea View in Zakynthos Just 6 km from Zakynthos Town …
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$154,417
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of 12 high quality 2-storey houses for sale in Zakynthos FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Fant…
$265,053
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Properties features in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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