Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Vrachasi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale – Detached House of 210 sq.m. in Ierissos, Athos, HalkidikiA two-storey house of 21…
$340,037
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Beautiful villa surrounded by a pine forest overlooking the Aegean Sea.Two residential floor…
$461,712
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$357,038
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$442,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa with Pool and Sea View in ZakynthosJust 6 km from Zakynthos Town and …
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Beautiful villa surrounded by a pine forest overlooking the Gulf of Toroneos of the Aegean S…
$627,016
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
Beautiful modern villa surrounded by greenery.Two residential floors, green well-groomed are…
$780,920
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$362,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-bedroom apartment in Greece with the right to grant a residence permitIn accordance with…
$330,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of 4 storerooms. Groun…
$702,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$447,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
House in Halkidiki, Greece, 155 m2
$741,019
Leave a request

Properties features in Vrachasi Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go