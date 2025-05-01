Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Volos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$281,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$111,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Volos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go