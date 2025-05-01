Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Volos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ayios Apostolos o Neos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ayios Apostolos o Neos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$234,685
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$111,196
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
