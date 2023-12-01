Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vathý, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
€240,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€380,000
per month
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vathy, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€500,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vathy, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,50M
per month
