Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tylissos Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$858,348
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$2,77M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor -2/3
Detached House for Sale in Heraklion, Crete, GreeceDiscover this stunning 3-storey detached …
$666,553
