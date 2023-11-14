Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tsilivi, Greece

Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€235,000
Plot of land in Planos, Greece
Plot of land
Planos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€130,000
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4034 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€130,000
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
