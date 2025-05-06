Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
8
Volos Municipality
7
Municipal Unit of Kato Olympos
4
Tempi Municipality
4
11 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 233 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
$424,669
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Milina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$125,249
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Mesangala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Mesangala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livin…
$173,220
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$111,196
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$887,182
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tsankarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tsankarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$824,557
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

