  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

1 BHK
20
2 BHK
35
3 BHK
47
4 BHK
10
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$521,872
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$500,468
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$709,745
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 185 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4t…
$1,16M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale under construction duplex of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of t…
$672,787
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4…
$337,129
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$647,121
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$391,404
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and lo…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$614,652
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$2,61M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$500,997
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 148 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$530,836
Realting.com
Go