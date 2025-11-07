Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

1 BHK
43
2 BHK
54
3 BHK
70
4 BHK
12
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
This stunning 117 sq.m. apartment in Kalamaria, Thessaloniki, offers a combination of elegan…
$497,681
Agency
Ellas Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
