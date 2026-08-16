Studios for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Studios for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 333 m²
The complex is located in the surroundings of Vourvourou village 450 meters from the sea. Th…
$1,91M
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