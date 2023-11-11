Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. The Municipality of Sithonia
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€80,000

Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir