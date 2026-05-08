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Mansions in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 EXCLUSIVE SEASIDE VILLA IN GREECE — A PRIME ASSET & LUXURY LIFESTYLE 📍 Nea Flogita, Halkid…
$2,94M
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