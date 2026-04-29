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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Spata, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Spata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$279,828
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Spata-Loutsa Municipal Unit, Greece

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