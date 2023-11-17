Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in South Aegean, Greece

112 properties total found
Plot of land in Mylopotas, Greece
Plot of land
Mylopotas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 402000 sq.meters in Cyclades.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The t…
€6,50M
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 1 250 m²
Land is 1250 sq. meters and is located in the center of Loutra village only 150 meters from …
€320,000
Plot of land in Gavrio, Greece
Plot of land
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5643 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€180,000
Plot of land in Schinoussa, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view. It has a bu…
€160,000
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7750 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supply…
€350,000
Plot of land in Livadia, Greece
Plot of land
Livadia, Greece
Area 9 239 m²
ID: 1314- ASTYPALEA-Mesa Vathy Area For sale is a seafront plot of 9.239 sq.m., there is a b…
€800,000
Plot of land in Chora, Anafi, Greece
Plot of land
Chora, Anafi, Greece
Area 84 690 m²
Property Code. 1299 - Plot Anafi FOR SALE. Size: 84690 sq.m, Price480.000 € Code: 1299 - A…
€480,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Property Code. 1243 - Plot Irakleia FOR SALE. Size: 1350 m2, Price310.000 € Code: 1243 - A…
€310,000
Plot of land in Epano Kampos, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Kampos, Greece
Area 500 m²
Ios FOR SALE Plot Size: 500 m2, Code. 1223, 60.000 € George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacat…
€60,000
Plot of land in Ano Aprovato, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Area 3 229 m²
Andros FOR SALE Plot Size: 3229 m2, Code. 1218, 60.000 € Code: 1218 - Hydra Andros FOR SALE…
€60,000
Plot of land in Gennadi, Greece
Plot of land
Gennadi, Greece
Area 700 m²
Code: 1199 - Rhodes FOR SALE Plot of land of 700 sq.m. Suitable for tourist investment, just…
€19,000
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Ref: 1138 - For sale Paros Land total area of 1200 square meters, suitable for tourist inves…
€85,000
Plot of land in Lipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Lipsi, Greece
Area 2 392 m²
Ref: 1136 - For sale Lipsi land total area 2392 sq.m. SUITABLE FOR FURNITURE erection APARTM…
€200,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 50 meters to the beach. There willbe side sea …
€150,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 4 080 m²
Land is 4080 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Loutra village in front of the bea…
€500,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 12 100 m²
Land is located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 600 meters to the beach and 1 km from Loutra v…
€480,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
Land is 1450 sq. meters and is located in the center of Loutra village only 150 meters from …
€280,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 4 010 m²
Land properties are located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 600 meters to the beach and 1 km f…
€140,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Price on request
Plot of land in Kritika, Greece
Plot of land
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
€5,00M
Plot of land in Pylonas, Greece
Plot of land
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 530 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot in Lardos village, in the southern part of Rhodes. Plot size 4.530 sq.m…
€450,000
Plot of land in Lachania, Greece
Plot of land
Lachania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 29 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot of 29.500 sq.m, in just 600 meters from the sea and 2km from the neares…
€400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 075 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot of 4.075 sq.m suitable for a private construction. The plot is situated…
€260,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot that can be used under commercial exploitation in the region of Kolymbi…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Klouvas, Greece
Plot of land
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1158 sq.meters in mykonos. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 35260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The land plot is divided into two parts by a road
€4,20M
Plot of land in Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a land plot of 1.535 sq.munder economic development. Near the national road of Rhod…
€650,000
Plot of land in Fira, Greece
Plot of land
Fira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7774 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€650,000
Plot of land in Lindos, Greece
Plot of land
Lindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12400 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of …
€700,000
Plot of land in Amaniou, Greece
Plot of land
Amaniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 58530 sq.meters in Kos. The territory has water supply
€600,000
