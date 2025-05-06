Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in South Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
4
Municipality of Rhodes
4
Rhodes
3
Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
3
10 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$278,679
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$417,497
Cottage 4 rooms in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m. se…
$352,028
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of living r…
$469,684
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$782,285
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
$730,620
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Lygero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Lygero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$939,369
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms, 2…
$626,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kentarchos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kentarchos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consis…
$166,999
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…
$584,496
