Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/1
Charming Stone-Built Maisonette with Private Pool – Just 120m from the Sea in Panormos, Reth…
$206,436
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inves…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
