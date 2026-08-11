Hotels for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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