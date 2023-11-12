Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel 15 bedrooms in Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
€2,20M
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
It is situated in the historic center of the Old City of Rethymno, a city that has been hail…
€1,50M
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
€1,50M
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings in Sfakaki, Greece
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 117
Area 5 847 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
€9,00M
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
€950,000
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
€2,00M
