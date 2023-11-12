UAE
Rethymno Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece
Rethymni Municipality
23 properties total found
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
15
15
1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Commercial 1 room with city view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1
110 m²
1
Business for sale in Rethymno, Crete.On a plot of 400 sq.m. property for sale with car care …
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,59M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
1
1
600 m²
1
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
€2,20M
Hotel 4 rooms with furnishings
Region of Crete, Greece
4
200 m²
1
It is situated in the historic center of the Old City of Rethymno, a city that has been hail…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1
450 m²
1
For sale a building, in the center of Rethymno, with total area of 450sq.m. The building is …
€1,10M
Commercial with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5
245 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
€375,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
12
10
540 m²
1
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
€1,50M
Hotel 117 rooms with furnishings
Sfakaki, Greece
117
5 847 m²
1
Hotel for sale area of 5.847 sq.m in the prefecture of Rethymno. The hotel consists of 117 r…
€9,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale Business. The angular shop of 200 sq.m on Crete. The shop consists from the first f…
€350,000
Hotel 14 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
14
570 m²
1
The building consists of 14 studio apartments. 7 studios are on the ground floor and 7 on th…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Magnisia, Greece
1
448 m²
1
For sale business of 448 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
€550,000
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plakias, Greece
13
450 m²
1
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
308 m²
1
For sale a business which consists of two identical detached houses, with an area of 154m2…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
308 m²
1
For sale business complex consisting of two apartments with a capacity of 154 sq. meters and…
€560,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1
292 m²
1
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfakaki, Greece
1
255 m²
2
For sale a residential property of 255 sq.m. consisted of three apartments few meters from t…
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
389 m²
1
Block of flatsfor sale in Rethymno Crete. The apartment building is 389sqm on a plot of 440s…
€421,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Violi Charaki, Greece
1
123 m²
1
Commercial space for sale in a very central spot near the port by the seaside of Rethymnon. …
€375,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gallos, Greece
1
260 m²
1
For sale in Rethymnon semi-basement business space with access ramp. Ιn the center of the ci…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kendrochori, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale building that accomodates three maisonettes on a plot of 800 sq. Each maisonette of…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1
221 m²
1
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
€480,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Violi Charaki, Greece
1
443 m²
1
For sale investment property in the outskirts of Rethymnon which consist of 2 detached house…
€760,000
