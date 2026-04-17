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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

Municipality of Megara
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Municipal Unit of Megara
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Megara, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Regional Unit of West Attica, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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