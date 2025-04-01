Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Megara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Flat has interior layout. There…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes