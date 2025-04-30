Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of West Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Peristeri
4
Municipality of Ilion
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go