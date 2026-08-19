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Сommercial properties in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

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1 property total found
Commercial property 412 m² in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Commercial property 412 m²
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Peristeri -- Lofos Axiomatikon 412 …
$780,795
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