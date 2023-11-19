Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Regional Unit of West Athens

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of West Athens, Greece

Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero
4
6 properties total found
Other 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with armored door, with Balcony tents in Attica, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with armored door, with Balcony tents
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
For Sale - Residential Other properties - Athens West: Peristeri - 297 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2 …
€195,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Ref: 1115 - For sale Aigaleo Business total area of 90 sq.m. Ground floor. It comprises 1 Ar…
€15,000
Shop in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
€390,000
Commercial in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Five-storey stand alone building with a total surface of 1,424.76 sq.m. in a land plot of 73…
€1,35M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 110 sq.m. in the eastern Athens (Municipal…
€280,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a five-story building in the area of Agoii Anargiri, in Athens. In detail: Semi-bas…
€3,50M
