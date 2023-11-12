Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Underground garage for 4 places,service apartment,guest house apartment,game room,SPA room (…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving …
€2,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
Villa 6 room villa in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Attractive villa in Greece, near Athens, Lagonissi area - one of the most beautiful coastal …
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
€1,79M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vathy, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,42M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. The third floor consists of living room,…
€1,63M

Properties features in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir