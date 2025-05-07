Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$4,44M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
$521,872
