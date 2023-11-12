Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Piraeus, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€215,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Piraias: Salamina - Selinia 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€130,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
€1,40M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€129,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€520,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Perdika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€200,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€4,25M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
€500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mesagros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€300,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€310,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be lea…
€180,000

