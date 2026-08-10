Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

;
Dorida Municipality
3
Municipal Unit of Tolofona
3
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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. 1st floor consists of living room with…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$413,131
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Villa 1 bedroom in Glyphada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
1 037 / 5 000Translation resultsTranslationEquipped with KNX technology, this smart home off…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
KEY FEATURE Prime Location: Chania, Crete Island is an emerging destination in the Med…
$298,046
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Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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