Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of Phocis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

Dorida Municipality
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dorida Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
$140,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Hrisso, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$339,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of Phocis, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go