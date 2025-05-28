Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pylaia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 13 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
$4,47M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,17M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
