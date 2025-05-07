Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pylaia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$991,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$887,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go