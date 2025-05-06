Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Polygyros Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 bedrooms…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go