Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for profess…
$491,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go