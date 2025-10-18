Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pavlos Melas Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Polichni Municipal Unit
12
Stavroupoli Municipal Unit
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground …
$374,541
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 415 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$585,220
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$310,167
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Pavlos Melas Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go