Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Panorama Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go