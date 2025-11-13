Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Panorama Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive 250 sq.m. maisonette, located in the lush and highly sought-after area of Pa…
$682,865
