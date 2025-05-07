Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki’s P…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 storer…
$589,793
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
