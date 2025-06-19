Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Moudania
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground flo…
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nea Moudania, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go