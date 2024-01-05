Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€200,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€270,000
