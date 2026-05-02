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Seaview Townhouses in Nea Michaniona, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$234,961
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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